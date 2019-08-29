Iraq: 4 killed in Daesh attack east of Anbar

Four members of a pro-government militia were killed in a Daesh attack on a patrol carrying them east of Anbar province today, an Iraqi security source said.

Captain Ahmed Al-Dulaimi of Anbar province police told the Anadolu Agency that the men “were ambushed by Daesh operatives while passing through a street in Al-Dabatiya area, north of Karmah, 53 kilometres east of Ramadi.”

“The attack killed four members of the tribal militia and wounded one,” Al-Dulaimi said.

READ: Iraq court sentences 11 Daesh militants to death

He pointed out that “a security force went to the scene and took the bodies to forensics and the wounded to hospital for treatment.”

Daesh recently launched new attacks against security checkpoints and military convoys, especially in the areas between the provinces of Diyala, Salah Al-Din and Kirkuk.

Despite the official announcement that Daesh had been defeated at the end of 2017, Iraqi military commanders maintain that sleeper cells operate individually and have committed a number of attacks.