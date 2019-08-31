471 Israel settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque last week

As many as 471 Israeli settlers raided Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police last week, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Quds Press explained that Israeli police escort the settlers who raid Al-Aqsa Mosque through Al-Mughrabi Gate, which has been controlled by Israel since it occupied the Holy City in 1967.

The raids are often organised by Temple Mount groups, and include explanations about the Israeli narrative related to the history of Al-Aqsa Mosque and sometimes include performing religious rituals on the compound, in violation of the status-quo agreements.

At the same time, Israeli authorities continue to arrest Waqf officials, who belong to the Jordanian Islamic endowment which is responsible for the security, renovation and services at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

