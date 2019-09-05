Iran frees seven crew members of seized British tanker

Iran will free seven crew members of the detained British tanker Stena Impero, Iranian state television reported yesterday.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said that the seven crew members were released “on humanitarian grounds,” adding that they would be able to leave Iran “soon.”

The freed workers, who are part of a total of 23-crew, were all Indians.

The Swedish-owned tanker was detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on 19 July, two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar. That vessel was released in August.