20 tablespoons and jewellery extracted from Egypt patient’s stomach

An Egyptian medical team extracted 20 tablespoons, kitchen utensils, a set of toothbrushes and golden chains from an Egyptian patient’s stomach.

A team of surgeons at the Gastroenterology Surgical Centre at Mansoura University, north of Egypt, found a wide range of kitchen utensils, as well as gold rings and chains inside the stomach of a mentally-disturbed patient.

The head of the surgical team, Dr Amjad Fouad, announced that the medical tests revealed the presence of a set of cutlery inside the abdomen of a 20-year-old patient suffering from brain atrophy, adding that the young man arrived at the centre suffering from a severe tummy ache.

Dr Fouad added that immediate surgery was carried out. Twenty spoons, a gold ring, jewellery, six toothbrushes and some other strange objects were recovered from the patient’s stomach. He pointed out that the patient’s condition is currently stable.

The surgeon indicated that the young man must have swallowed these things in six months, and carried these objects inside his stomach throughout this period, adding that his mother discovered the disappearance of a large number of kitchen utensils, some of her jewellery. However, she did not suspect that her son had swallowed it.

The head of the medical staff confirmed that the young man underwent a two-hour surgery and was placed under medical supervision for observation, stressing that his condition is currently stable.