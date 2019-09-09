Portuguese / Spanish / English

Teachers in Jordan strike indefinitely

September 9, 2019 at 9:39 am | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, News
Thousands of Jordanian teachers gather near government headquarters, during a protest demanding a 50% hike in their salaries in Amman, Jordan on 5 September 2019 [Laith Joneidi / Anadolu Agency]
Jordanian teachers yesterday launched an open-ended work strike, calling for the government to follow through with previous agreements and increase their salaries, Quds Press reported.

In a press release, the spokesman of the Teachers’ Syndicate Nouriddin Al-Nadim said: “All the teachers in all the schools around the kingdom are taking part in the strike.”

Al-Nadim stressed that the teachers are to remain committed to the Syndicate’s decision “until their salaries are increased and their dignity is maintained.”

The Jordanian Ministry of Education had not issue a response to the press release.

The strike comes after the Syndicate’s decision that “work will not resume until the achievement of the salary increase and those who attacked the teachers during Thursday’s protests are held accountable.”

On Thursday, the Jordanian teachers took to the streets in massive protests, calling for the government to issue the outstanding salary rises as part of a deal signed between the Teachers’ Syndicate and the government in 2014.

The protests, which were organised by the Teachers’ Syndicate, were violently dispersed.

