Iran commemorates the 39th anniversary of the Iraq-Iran War
A military parade took place in Tehran
September 22, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Related