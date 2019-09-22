Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran commemorates the 39th anniversary of the Iraq-Iran War

A military parade took place in Tehran
September 22, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
 September 22, 2019 at 4:30 pm
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Military parade marking the 39th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war, in front of the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, in Tehran, Iran, on September 22, 2019. [Fatemah Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Categories
IranIraqMiddle EastVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments