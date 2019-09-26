Israel: Rabbi refuses to marry ex-Defence Minister Lieberman’s son

Jewish Rabbi Baruch Dov Diskin has refused to marry off Amos Lieberman, son of Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman, because he did not want to meet Lieberman at the event, Channel 12 reported.

Amos is a Haredi student and very close to Rabbi Diskin, who considers Avigdor an enemy of the Haredi community.

Avigdor Lieberman has insisted that religious Jews should be enlisted in the army and has made the passing of such a law part of his terms for joining any coalition government.

“Lieberman has become an enemy to the Haredi community and the rabbi didn’t want to meet him,” a source close to the rabbi was reported by Israeli media as saying.

“Amos is not to blame for this, but the rabbi is a known rabbinical figure in the Haredi community, and, if he takes part in the wedding, it could be seen as a sort of recognition or recommendation for [Amos’] father.”

Lieberman’s office commented: “The wedding will be Jewish, not Haredi, as there will be rabbis, secular people and religious people at the wedding.”

Rabbi David Grossman, who has been known for marrying off high profile secular Jewish figures, officiate the marriage.