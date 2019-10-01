Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner in Jerusalem

Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid who hospitalised due to the serious deterioration of his health condition while being interrogated by Israel
October 1, 2019 at 8:37 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 October 1, 2019 at 8:37 pm
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians shout slogans and hold placards as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians shout slogans and hold placards as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians shout slogans and hold placards as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]

READ: Palestinian citizens of Israel protest lack of police action over violence

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments