Demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner in Jerusalem

Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians shout slogans and hold placards as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians shout slogans and hold placards as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces intervene in a group of Palestinians as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
A group of Palestinians shout slogans and hold placards as they gather for a demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoner Samer al-‘Arbid, who was arrested by the Israeli army during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah last week, in front of the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem on 1 October, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.