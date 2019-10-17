Israel detains 10 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces have detained ten Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army, Anadolu reports.

The Israeli military said in a Thursday statement that the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular violent activities”, without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank — including occupied East Jerusalem — on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

