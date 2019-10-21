Iraq’s Al-Sadr announces support for 25 October protests

The leader of the Sadrist Movement in Iraq announced on Saturday evening his support for the upcoming demonstrations in Iraq Al-Khaleej Online has reported. In doing so, Muqtada Al-Sadr sent an indirect message to Iran not to interfere in the decisions of the Iraqi people.

Activists used social media to reveal their intention to resume protests against the Baghdad government and the “corrupt” political regime on 25 October. In his statement, Al-Sadr addressed the demonstrators directly: “You may have already decided to demonstrate on the twenty-fifth of the Gregorian month, and this is your right. But I want to enlighten you about what is going on behind the scenes. All the politicians and the government officials are living in panic and hysteria from the popular tide.”

They are all trying to fix their matters, added the Shia cleric, but they were not and will not be able to do so. “It is too late. Like all politicians, they want to offer some temptations to silence you, such as appointments, salaries and the like.”

They have all prepared themselves for the worst-case scenarios, concluded Al-Sadr. “They all came together to find solutions, but there will not be any solution.”

