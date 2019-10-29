Tunisia dismisses foreign, defence ministers

Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has dismissed the foreign and defence ministers after consultation with the newly elected President Kais Saied, a statement on the presidency’s website said today.

Chahed has appointed Karim Jamoussi, the justice minister, as acting defence minister, and Sabri Bachtobji as acting foreign minister, the statement said.

Saied was appointed president after winning the election earlier this month.

“The Tunisian people gave a lesson to the world, offering a new definition to the revolution. We are trying to build our new Tunisia based on trust and responsibility,” Saied told his supporters just a few minutes after the initial results of his presidential election were announced.

