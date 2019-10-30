‘All of them’ against the Lebanese people

There is no doubt that the massive demonstrations that spread throughout the Lebanese cities from north to south and east to west, including all Lebanese social groups belonging to different religious and ideological backgrounds, have surprised everyone, especially the princes of the sects in Lebanon, who distribute the spoils and wealth of the country among them.

Who would imagine, seeing the pictures of sectarian leaders trampled with shoes and their names cursed by their followers and supporters who rebelled against them and demanded their departure, chanting the slogan: “All of them means all of them”. This genius Lebanese slogan echoed throughout Lebanon from Tripoli in the north, the Sunni stronghold, to Sidon in the south, the birthplace of the Hariri family and its deputy in the parliament, Bahia Hariri, from Nabatieh where the Shiite live, Keserwan stronghold of Maronites, and Baabda the headquarters of the presidency and its Maronite signification in the country.

The masses came out to say “All of them out”. For them, there is no difference between them Saad Hariri, Nabih Berri, Nasrallah, and no difference between Michel Aoun, Samir Geagea and Jumblatt, all of them are corrupt. There is no sanctity for any of them anymore. The Lebanese people smashed all the taboos related to their empty gods and hold the flag of Lebanon on the rubbles of these taboos.

There is no doubt that what is happening in Lebanon is majestic and unique, utterly different from all previous events since the colonial countries established the Lebanese territories from the womb of Greater Syria and the division of the Levant into states. Hence, Lebanon became dependent on France, who founded it on a sectarian basis.

There are 18 religious communities in Lebanon, where internal conflicts and civil wars are indefinitely prolonged by global intelligence, simulating conspiracies and drawing from its territory maps of the region and the distribution of international and regional influence. Lebanon has always been meant to remain under the control of external powers. In general, the country is governed by the balances of the special interests of the dominant sectarian and geographical dominators.

By the end, the issue is settled by compromises and a win-win formula, thanks to the presence of an official sponsor. The Lebanese file is not an internal affair, but rather a primary regional playground for the conflict between the international and regional powers interested in the Middle East. Thus, the wars of others are held on the Lebanese territory and the people’s rebellion against the dominance of sectarianism and the destruction of idols of in that way, have shaken the corrupt political class hidden behind bigotry, which is its only weapon to control permanently in addition to destabilizing and messing up the calculations of specific countries in the Middle East.

The masses took off the sectarian and partisan garments and wrapped their naked body with the Lebanese flag, to get their share in the wealth of their country looted by leaders of sectarianism. There is no longer 8 March and 14 March, as both teams united their goals and demands, and became the essence of the revolution.

Hassan Nasrallah came out on television from his secret underground bunker, threatening the Lebanese with vacuum, chaos and civil war, restated the three major “NOs”, stated by Michel Aoun and Saad Hariri before him: no to overthrowing the old system, no to sacking the government, no to early parliamentary elections. The three unified their words against the demands of the Lebanese people, even though they embellished them with a dose of an illusion of reform and fighting the corrupt.

As for the vacuum that Nasrallah is threatening the Lebanese people with, Lebanon never knew such a problem even amid the 17-year civil war. Institutions, government interests and banks were not shut down. The parliament also continued its activities, and the elections were held amid gunshots. The Baabda Palace was not vacant even for one day without a president. The presidents Elias Sarkis occupied it then Bashir Gemayel, who was killed days after his election and succeeded by his brother, Amine Gemayel, followed by Rene Mouawad, who was assassinated 17 days after his election. Afterwards, the Syrian Elias Hrawi held office for two full terms.

It was only during the era of Hassan Nasrallah that the presidential office remained vacant for two years, following the end of President Emile Lahoud’s mandate, and two additional years following the end Michel Suleiman’s mandate. Later, Nasrallah appointed Michel Aoun to be his puppet. During the latter’s term, the parliamentary elections and the parliamentary time was extended for two years.

Nasrallah accused the popular movement, as he calls it, (he does not see it a real revolution), of being tied to the agendas of foreign intelligence, countries and embassies funding these demonstrations, to settle its accounts with the current authority. He claimed that the protests have a hidden leadership running the situation from the inside, and which is not apparent to the public! This is ridiculous. The whole world knows that Iran is funding Hezbollah, being one of its arms in the region, by which the Iranians control four Arab capitals, including Lebanon. Nasrallah had previously admitted that and said that it was clean money. Are the funds of the Islamic “halal” (legitimate) and the funds of other foreign parties are “haram” (dirty)? Isn’t Iran also foreign? This is outrageously blatant and shameless.

Nasrallah also called on the army to open the roads and the supporters of the resistance to go out to the squares, forgetting or pretending to forget that he completely paralyzed and disrupted the interests of the country and the people for an entire year during the sit-in his followers staged in front of the Council of Ministers during the mandate of Fouad Siniora in 2007.

Nasrallah’s words are no different from the words of all the Arab tyrants, against whom the Arab Spring revolutions took place. Justice and dignity are immediately accused of being an external conspiracy against the country and an attempt to overthrow the state. It is the dogmatic thought of dictators.

Therefore, the masses answered Nasrallah by calling him as one of them.

The position of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah was not unusual or unlikely for someone who sent his militias to Syria to kill the Syrian rebels and burn down the country, aiming at burying the newborn Syrian revolution.

We cannot separate the Lebanese revolution from the Arab revolutions witnessed, and still taking place in the Arab countries. We are one nation and one people divided by the foreign occupier using barbed wire to make small countries and states. These peoples’ pain and sufferings from corrupt dictators are common, since the so-called independence era, the great lie, with which they deceived the people.

The foreign occupiers were replaced by a vicar from inside the Arab countries to rule in their name. However, this vicar failed to establish a real state based on citizenship and compromise in the rights and duties between the ruler and the people. Therefore, clashes will continue to take place between peoples and their rulers. The conflict will not end until the people get a real state, balanced state, ruled by law instead of the rule of families and gangs.

