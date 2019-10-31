PA’s Abbas stresses importance of carrying out general elections quickly

Palestinian Authority, PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday reiterated the importance of carrying out general elections very quickly, Quds Net reported.

This came during the reception of Qatari Ambassador Mohamed El-Emadi at his office in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Abbas discussed the latest developments regarding the internal Palestinian issues, mainly the issue of the internal elections.

They also discussed the outcomes of the meetings that the delegation of the Elections Committee held with factions in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, El-Emadi stressed his country’s support for the Palestinians and their just cause.

Earlier this week, following meetings with the head of Palestinian Elections Committee Hanna Nasser, Hamas and the Palestinian factions announced their full agreement to hold the Palestinian National Council, presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously.

Abbas has said parliamentary elections must be held first before polls can be opened for other legislative bodies.