Report: 13 Egyptian army engineers investigated over corruption

Egyptian Military Prosecution is currently investigating 13 officials from the Engineering Army Commission, over corruption relating to large-scale infrastructure projects.

According to The New Khalij, the investigations started in the wake of the controversy erupting after the collapse of a regional highway, due to rain floods.

Five billion Egyptian pounds were spent on this highway, which was supervised by the commission.

The sources, which revealed the reports to The New Khalij, linked the investigations to leaks by the former Egyptian contractor, Mohamed Ali, relating to graft, corruption, building palaces, hotels and parks, costing billions of pounds.

Around two weeks ago, Ali divulged that billions of pounds were being spent on green grass around the buildings in the new administrative capital.

Since July 2014, following the military coup carried out by Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi against the first ever freely elected Egyptian president, Mohamed Morsi, the army has been undertaking large projects in several industries including tourism, real estate, sports and agriculture.

