Egypt minister calls for effort to stop probe into Morsi’s death

A minister in the Egyptian parliament called on the government to intervene to stop any international probes into the death of ousted President Mohamed Morsi.

Morsi, who collapsed in court after being held in solitary confinement and tortured by the state for a number of year, died on 17 June.

Tamer El-Shahawy attacked the European Parliament after it released a report on human rights in Egypt, saying the body has “suspicious objectives”. He added that the report contained false information and baseless lies.

“The issuance of this report comes in conjunction with the international human rights lawyer [Toby Cadman – an international lawyer at the International Criminal Court] to submit complaints and requests to the United Nations and the European Parliament to investigate the death of President Morsi.”

