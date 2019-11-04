Hamas receives ‘positive’ response from PA about elections

Hamas has received a “positive” response from Palestinian Authority, PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas regarding the proposed elections, the head of the movement’s Political Bureau said on Sunday. Ismail Haniyeh made his comment during a joint press conference with the head of the Palestinian Central Election Commission.

Haniyeh told Hanna Nasser that he “appreciates greatly” the efforts made for the arrangements necessary for holding Palestinian elections. The former PA Prime Minister also reiterated the necessity for a national summit to discuss the details of the election process. Throughout, Haniyeh highlighting the movement’s constant commitment to the public polls.

He added that the Palestinian people appreciate the reports on the stance of the various factions and the PA in this regard. “This is the only way to achieve a true reconciliation, reconstruct the Palestinian national home and work together to get out of the bottleneck,” he insisted.

The Hamas leader pointed out that allied states and the Arab League had welcomed this step, adding that they have said that they are ready to monitor the elections.

The general outlines proposed by Palestinian factions to secure a successful election process were discussed during the meeting with Nasser, explained Haniyeh. Highlighting the Palestinians’ right to vote, he stressed that the elections will present a challenge as they will be held in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem concurrently.

