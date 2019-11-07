Khamenei top adviser: Iran does not trust France

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior foreign policy adviser to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, said that his country does not trust France because it has not respected its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a bid to prevent Iran from scaling back its commitments under the agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron has promised $15 billion credit line to Iranian President Hasan Rouhani.

However, Velayati said during an interview with France 24 on Tuesday that “the main problem is that France and other European signatories to the JCPOA [nuclear deal] do not keep their promises. Nor did they live up to their promises in the nuclear deal. That is why we do not trust the French government to hold to its promises.”

Yesterday, Iran implemented the fourth step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA by injecting gas to 1,044 centrifuges.

“Thanks to U.S. policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation,” Rouhani tweeted on Tuesday.

