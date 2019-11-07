Turkey seeks Interpol arrest warrant for Dahlan 

Turkey has asked Interpol to issue an arrest warrant for dismissed Fatah member Mohammed Dahlan who is based in the UAE, sources said.

The sources pointed out that Turkey has evidence concerning Dahlan’s involvement in issues affecting its national security.

Emirati human rights activist, Abdullah Al-Taweel revealed a few days ago that Turkey has demanded the United States help extradite Dahlan for trial in Turkey in return for stopping its military operation in north-east Syria.

The Turkish authorities accuse Dahlan of transferring funds to groups that orchestrated the coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 15 July 2016.

