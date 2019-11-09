Portuguese / Spanish / English

Reports: Iran downs foreign drone south of the country

Iranian military fighter jet [file photo]
On Friday Iranian authorities confirmed reports that Iranian defence forces have downed a foreign drone in the early morning, over the port city of Mahshahr, IRNA reported.

The reports did not state the identity of the drone, however, according to the governor of Iran’s southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, “the drone certainly belongs to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated,” adding that the people will be informed of the result of inspections.

According to Shariati, the foreign drone that was flying at low altitudes was downed after it entered Iran’s airspace.

Iran’s Arabic TV news channel, Al-Alam News Network, reported that “residents heard the sound of a missile being fired on Friday morning.”

