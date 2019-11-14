Al-Azhar calls for ‘humanitarian stand’ against Israel’s ‘terrorism’

Al-Azhar yesterday evening called on the international community to “take a humanitarian stand” against the “terrorist” practices of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the religious institution which is based in Egypt strongly condemned “the raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of more than 20 Palestinians and wounding dozens.”

“These terrorist crimes against the Palestinian people day after day, reveal the bloody face of this brutal occupation, which targets people and destroys everything in its path.”

“These terrorist acts call for a humanitarian stand on the part of the international community and the countries and bodies concerned to stop these crimes,” it added.

Al-Azhar also called on Arabs, Muslims and all fair and reasonable people in the world to stand by the defenceless Palestinian people and support their struggle against the oppressive occupation.

Israel has now killed 34 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during its over two days of bombing, including eight members of the same family in the early hours of this morning.

An Egyptian and UN mediated truce has now taken hold in the enclave.

The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had completed the implementation of “a wide wave of air strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip.”