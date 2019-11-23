Al-Sistani: Reforming election laws is the sole method of solving crisis

Iraq’s top Shi’ite Muslim cleric, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, called on Friday for the politicians in the country to accelerate the reformation of election laws, The New Khalij reported.

Al-Sistani stressed that the reformation of election laws is the only method of ending the turmoil, which has been ongoing in Iraq for weeks.

According to Reuters, this came during the Friday sermon Al-Sistani delivered in the city of Karbala, in Iraq.

