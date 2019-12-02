Kuwait: Gulf states to reconcile next week

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah revealed yesterday the date Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE with reconcile with Qatar, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Al Sabah said that this would take place at the Gulf state summit in Riyadh on 10 December.

He noted: “This summit will be a very important station for the reconciliation.”

For the second consecutive year, Saudi Arabia hosts the summit of Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt announced on 5 June 2017 that they would be launching a boycott of neighbouring Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror and harbouring terrorists. Allegations Doha denies.

Kuwait has been mediating between the parties in an effort to re-establish relations.

