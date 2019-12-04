US airbase in Iraq struck by rockets

Five rockets landed on US air base in Iraq, which hosts American troops in Anbar province in the west of the country, Reuters reported. No details were released of any casualties.

The rockets struck the Ain Al-Asad airbase yesterday, where hundreds of US troops are stationed, the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement. More information is expected to be released soon.

Ain Al-Asad has been a key military base since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. President Donald Trump made a surprise and somewhat controversial visit to base in 2018. Vice President Mike Pence was the latest to make an unannounced trip to the airbase on 23 November to meet with the American troops.

Pence’s visit came as Iraq witnessed anti-government protests demanding comprehensive reforms of the political system and early elections.

Over 5,000 US troops were deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Daesh, mainly providing training and advise.

The troops are part of the US-led international coalition that has been conducting air raids against Daesh targets in both Iraq and Syria.

