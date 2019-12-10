Sudan: Bashir’s lawyers deliver final plea in court

The defence team of the ousted Sudanese President, Omar Al-Bashir, yesterday filed its final plead to court, local media quoted his lawyer, Mohammad Al-Hassan Al-Amin, as saying.

On Sunday, Al-Bashir’s defence board called for his innocence, stressing that he was spending public money on “national issues” during his presidency, public money.

Al-Bashir and other former government officials are currently in prison over charges of corruption, committing a military coup in 1989, and killing protesters. After his 30-years rule, he was removed from power by the military in April, under the weight of widespread protests that began in late 2018, condemning the country’s deteriorating economic conditions.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Al-Bashir on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Al-Bashir denies the accusations.