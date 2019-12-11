Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia allocates 18% of 2020 budget for military spending

December 11, 2019 at 7:10 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
The Saudi budget for the next year revealed that 18% of overall expenditure was allocated to military spending, to reach $48.5 billion, down 5 per cent from $51 billion in 2019.

The military sector came as the second economic sector in terms of spending; after education and before health.

The Saudi budget allocated 19 per cent of the state spending for education, esteemed at $ 51.5 billion, and 16 per cent for health at $ 44.5 billion.

