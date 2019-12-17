Movement of Society for Peace: Algeria still needs national consensus Initiative

The Algerian Movement of Society for Peace stressed that Algeria is still in need of the National Consensus Initiative that the movement launched in July 2018.

The movement said in a statement after a meeting of the National Executive Office that the elections took place under challenging circumstances that witnessed an unprecedented split between rejectionists and supporters, which would threaten the harmony and the unity among the Algerian people.

The movement called on the political regime to carry out a full reading of the electoral process reality, and advised it to “abandon the mentality of domination and control, leave the language of treason, intimidation and allegiance accusations, and warn against cloning the defunct Bouteflika regime and deep state networks.”

The movement also called for “making the dialogue transparent, responsible and credible to correct mistakes and achieve a comprehensive consensus on a vision, mechanisms and practices that bring together Algerians and embody the popular will, achieve economic development and protect the national sovereignty.”

The National Executive Office considered that the speech of the candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune after announcing the results had involved all parties, and it helped reduce tension, opening the door for dialogue and consensus. The Office, however, warned that the Algerians had previously heard similar speeches from the rulers that have been contrary to what has been implemented on the ground. Although the movement does not anticipate the future, it will be cautious. It will govern in the political practice and positions authorised by the law on the facts on the ground to serve the public interest.

The movement said: the continuation of the popular movement is the only peaceful guarantor of success of the dialogue and the opening of the prospects for a secure future for the Algerian people.

The movement called at the end of its statement to protect the popular movement and not to suppress it until the whole political process culminates in correcting errors, achieving an actual democratic transition and returning the sovereignty to the people.