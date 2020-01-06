Palestinians and Arabs in UK gather for Jerusalem

The Arab community came together in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade in London on 4 January 2020 [Palestinian Forum in Britain] The Arab community came together in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade in London on 4 January 2020 [Palestinian Forum in Britain] The Arab community came together in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade in London on 4 January 2020 [Palestinian Forum in Britain] The Arab community came together in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade in London on 4 January 2020 [Palestinian Forum in Britain] The Arab community came together in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade in London on 4 January 2020 [Palestinian Forum in Britain] The Arab community came together in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade in London on 4 January 2020 [Palestinian Forum in Britain]

The Arab community in London came together on Saturday in support of Jerusalem and Middle Eastern societies which have been witnessing hardships over the past decade.

In an event held at the Nadi, Park Royal, scores of people gathered to watch traditional dabka dancing and spoken word artists highlighting the plight of those suffering in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Egypt and across the Middle East and North Africa, as part of the Arab Communities Day for Jerusalem.

Organised by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the event also included a food stall where Arab women presented traditional dishes from their countries of origin and where the proceeds of which were allocated to those in need in Jerusalem.

An auction held to raise money for the cause saw a painting of Al-Aqsa Mosque sold for approximately £1,100 ($1,500).

