US: Ivanka Trump presented the ‘Friend of Israel Award’

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka was awarded the “Friend of Israel Award” by the Israeli American Council (IAC) in Las Vegas on Tuesday, reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism to marry her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, is noted for pushing the Trump administration toward pro-Israel policies, most notably the decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

She welcomed Israeli dignitaries to the new US Embassy in Jerusalem last year, while Israeli occupation forces shot hundreds of Palestinian protesters, killing at least 60 on the same day.

Israel has been heavily advocating for countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem ever since the US moved its diplomatic mission to the occupied city.

IAC CEO Shoham Nicolet told the Jerusalem Post: “The Israeli-American Council was delighted to honor Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to the president, at our gala in Las Vegas [Tuesday] night.”

“As a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Ivanka has been an inspiration for both women leadership and family value.”

He added: “We thank her for her commitment to strengthening the bond between Israel and the United States, and being a role model for so many over the years.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive the ‘Friend of Israel Award’ by the Israeli-American Council,” Ivanka Trump told the Post in a written statement.

“President Trump and the entirety of his administration are resolute in defending the Jewish people, supporting the State of Israel and confronting the scourge of antisemitism everywhere it exists. As both his daughter and adviser, I can say with conviction that there is no greater friend to Israel than President Trump.”

Last year, the IAC named former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as the award’s recipient for her “steadfast and courageous support of the Jewish State as part of her public activity,” the Miami Herald reported.