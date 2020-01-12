Ambassador arrest in Tehran violates international law, UK says

The arrest of UK’s ambassador to Iran is a “flagrant violation of international law,” British foreign secretary said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards,” Dominic Raab said in a statement.

The statement came shortly after reports of British Ambassador Rob Macaire’s brief detention during a protest following Iran’s admission a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down by mistake.

The ambassador was detained during a protest Amirkabir University in Tehran but was released after an-hour-long detention, according to local reports.

