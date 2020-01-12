Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Ambassador arrest in Tehran violates international law, UK says

January 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, UK
Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign secretary
Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign secretary
 January 12, 2020 at 12:30 pm

The arrest of UK’s ambassador to Iran is a “flagrant violation of international law,” British foreign secretary said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards,” Dominic Raab said in a statement.

The statement came shortly after reports of British Ambassador Rob Macaire’s brief detention during a protest following Iran’s admission a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down by mistake.

The ambassador was detained during a protest Amirkabir University in Tehran but was released after an-hour-long detention, according to local reports.

READ: ‘US is entitled to defend itself’ says UK, urges Iran to ‘take diplomatic route’

Categories
Europe & RussiaIranMiddle EastNewsUK
Show Comments
Show Comments