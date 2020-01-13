Trump hails Iran protesters for not trampling US flag

US President Donald Trump on Monday continued to praise Iranian protesters, this time for their reluctance to trample an American flag in a video footage that went viral a day earlier, reports Anadolu Agency.

Wow! The wonderful Iranian protesters refused to step on, or in any way denigrate our Great American Flag. It was put on the street in order for them to trample it, and they walked around it instead. Big progress!

Trump tweeted.

On Sunday, hundreds of Iranians gathered on the streets of Iran on the second day of protests against the Iranian regime, prompted by the belated admission that it “accidentally” shut down a Ukrainian airliner last week, killing all 176 people on board.

READ: Trump backs Iranian anti-government protestors

A group of protesters who gathered outside a university in Tehran were seen in the video footage refusing to trample on large US and Israeli flags that had been laid down in the path of the march.

Trump, for his part, thanked protesters for their respect to the American flag only, not mentioning the Israeli flag.