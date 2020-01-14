Bennett seizes $17,000 from family of Arab-Israel prisoner

Israeli occupation forces have confiscated 66,500 shekels ($17,000) from the family of prisoner Maher Younis who holds Israeli citizenship.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett yesterday announced on Twitter that the family received the money from the Palestinian Authority.

Bennett said the confiscation follows an order he had issued in December which prevents families of Palestinian citizens of Israel convicted on “terrorism charges” from receiving salaries and payments from the PA.

Maher is serving a life sentence on charges of killing an Israeli soldier, his family lives in the village of Aara in northern Israel.

