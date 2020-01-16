Nancy Ajram’s husband charged with ‘intentional murder’ by Lebanon prosecutor

Mount Lebanon public prosecutor, Ghada Aoun, on Wednesday charged celebrity dentist, Dr. Fadi Al-Hashem, husband of renowned singer, Nancy Ajram, with “intentional murder” over the shooting of a man who broke into the couple’s house two weeks ago.

The case has been referred to Mount Lebanon’s first investigative judge, Nicolas Mansour, Al-Jadeed TV channel reported.

On 5 January, Al-Hashem shot Mohammed Hassan Al-Moussa, 30, inside his family home, claiming that Al-Moussa was an armed burglar who broke into his home and threatened his family, including his two young children.

However, Al-Moussa’s family claimed later that he used to work as a gardener for Ajram, and that the couple owed him money.

Meanwhile, the forensic pathology report revealed that Al-Moussa had been killed by 17 bullets: one shot in the right forearm, two shots in the left shoulder, one shot under the left armpit, three shots in the chest, two shots in the abdomen, seven shots in the back and one shot in the left thigh.

Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper quoted the Syrian forensic medicine general director, Zaher Hajo, as stating that: “The Lebanese forensic report was random, absurd, not professional and was written by a junior doctor in the field.”