The former Muslim Brotherhood-supported rule of Oman Al-Bashir has left behind a legacy of “gross failure and instability” in Sudan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s foreign minister Anwar Gargash said yesterday.

“Sudanese people are today facing accumulations of the failed ideology,” Gargash wrote on Twitter, stressing that they were “determined to build a modern system to extricate their country from the tough years.”

On Monday, Gargash arrived in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum the Sudanese capital, where he met senior transitional officials including chief of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan. And Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok.

“Of my impressions during my visit to Khartoum is that the era of Al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood has left behind a gross failure in administering the country, and providing stability and welfare,” the UAE official noted.

The two-day visit was the first to Gargash since the overthrow of Bashir’s 30-year rule in April. In December, the UAE’s chief of staff, Hamad Mohammed Thani Al-Rumaithi, to discuss UAE-Sudan ties.

The UAE recently said it would offer “financial and diplomatic support” to Sudan during the African country’s transitional period.