Khamenei: Targeting US base a ‘slap in the face for US’

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described on Friday that the Iranian attacks on the US airbases in Iraq were “a slap in the face” for the US, international news agencies reported.

In the Friday khutbah, Khamenei’s first since 2012, he announced that Iran’s ability to respond to US attacks means that it has power from God.

“The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God,” declared Khamenei, according to Al Jazeera. He added that the US killing of Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, showed its “terrorist nature”.

Regarding the crash of the Ukrainian plane, Khamenei described it as “a bitter accident” that “burned through our heart.”

He added: “Our enemies were as happy about the plane crash as we were sad… happy that they found something to question the [Islamic Revolutionary] Guards, the armed forces, the system.”

Responding to Khamenei’s remarks, US President Donald Trump tweeted: “He should be very careful with his words.”