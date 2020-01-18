Libyan government calls to invite Qatar and Tunisia to Berlin Conference

The Libyan Foreign Ministry called for the need to invite both Qatar and Tunisia to the Berlin Conference, to be held on Sunday.

This came in a letter sent by the Foreign Ministry of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord to the German embassy in Tripoli, Anadolu Agency reported, according to TV channel Libya Al Ahrar on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out the importance of the participation of Qatar, which has been, and still is, the most important supporter of the 17 February Revolution.

The Foreign Ministry added that Tunisia is of utmost importance, as is a bordering neighbour hosting thousands of displaced Libyans, and its security is of the same priority as Libya’s.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the participation of Qatar and Tunisia supports peace talks, and the establishment of security and stability in Libya.

READ: Berlin talks to seek political solution to Libya crisis