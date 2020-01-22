Report: 13 children among 50 dead in ten days in Syria’s Idlib

As many as 50 civilians, including 13 children, three women, and a civil defence official, have been killed in Syria’s Idlib over the past ten days as a result of attacks by Syrian regime forces and their allies; a new report has shown.

The Syria Response Coordination Group said in its report that the Russian fighter jets carried out 232 airstrikes while the Syrian regime’s fighter jets carried out 89 airstrikes on the de- escalation zones in Idlib since 12 January when a ceasefire was announced in the area.

According to the report, the airstrikes targeted two schools, two civil defence centres and a shelter.

The attacks also displaced 31,500 people forcing them towards the border with Turkey.

On 9 January, Russia announced a ceasefire in the Idlib governorate, but regime forces continued their ground attacks against populated areas in the region.