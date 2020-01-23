Egypt expands arrest campaigns ahead of revolution anniversary

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior yesterday claimed that it had uncovered a “hostile terrorist plot by the Muslim Brotherhood” aimed at undermining security and stability, creating chaos in the country and damaging its economic capabilities in conjunction with the commemoration of the 25 January Revolution.

The statement coincides with the expansion of a campaign of arrests and raids launched by the ministry against activists of various trends, in anticipation of calls to hold protests on the commemoration of the January 2011 Revolution.

It added that members of the Muslim Brotherhood who had fled to Turkey were orchestrating an attack on Egypt.

The statement accused them of working to rile up the Egyptian public by intensifying calls for incitement and promoting false and fabricated rumours and news to try to defame state institutions.

Media committees in the country were also intensifying their activities through promoting lies and rumours to create a state of public chaos, it added, in an effort to undermine state institutions.

Legal measures have been taken against those involved in this plot and the an investigation has been launched, it explained.