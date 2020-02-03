Coronavirus: Algeria evacuates Tunisian nationals and Libyan students from China’s Wuhan

The Algerian presidency announced, Sunday, the evacuation of several Libyan students, ten Tunisian nationals and 36 Algerians, on a special trip from the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the spread of the new Coronavirus, according to Algerian state television.

In a previous statement, the Algerian presidency confirmed that the aeroplane, which will evacuate the Algerians from the Chinese city of Wuhan, will also transport 10 Tunisians at the request of their country’s authorities.

The Algerian presidency announced in another statement that this aeroplane would also evacuate Libyan students from China’s Wuhan, at the request of their country’s authorities, without specifying the number.

An Air Algérie aeroplane flew at dawn on Sunday towards the Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate 36 Algerians, most of whom are students.

On the plane departing to Wuhan, Algeria sent aid to China, consisting of 500,000 masks, 20,000 protective glasses and 300,000 gloves, according to the Presidency.

It is expected that the plane will arrive in Algeria on Monday, where the evacuees and the medical and aeroplane staff will be isolated for 14 days to ensure that they are not infected with the virus.

Algeria has not yet registered any cases infected with the new Coronavirus, as confirmed by the Head of Protection at the Ministry of Health, Jamal Forara, on Sunday, in statements to the State radio station.

The Algerian authorities have imposed control measures and installed thermal cameras at their border crossings, airports and seaports.

The new Coronavirus is transmitted by air through breathing, sneezing and coughing.

China first detected this virus on 12 December in the central city of Wuhan.

The number of death cases due to the virus rose to 304 people, and the number of infections reached 14,380 cases, according to the latest statistics.

On Sunday, the Philippines also announced the first death case of Chinese national from the new Coronavirus outside his country.