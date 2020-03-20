Saudi-backed forces declare control of sites in Yemen’s Jawf province

The Saudi-backed forces fighting on behalf of the exiled Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi claimed yesterday to be in control of several military sites in the Al-Yatimah area, north of Al-Jawf province, where fierce battles against the joint Houthi and Yemeni armed forces have been taking place over the past two months.

According to Al-Mawqea Post, Houthi positions in the Al-Wajaf front were attacked by Saudi-backed forces, referred to as the National Army and managed to advance and seize a number of the sites that were under the control of the Houthis. The source claimed that the army seized three military crews and captured 15 Houthi fighters, including a leader.

This comes one day after Yemeni armed forces stated that all of the province had been “liberated” with the exception of the Khab Washaaf disctrict (where the Al-Yatimah village is located) and the desert outskirts of the provincial capital Al-Hazm, which fell to the Houthis earlier in the month.

Yesterday’s announcement by pro-Hadi sources appear to contradict an earlier report two weeks ago on Republican Yemen, which stated that the Saudi-backed forces had retaken the Al-Yatimah area.