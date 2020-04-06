Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria president donates his salary to combat coronavirus

April 6, 2020
President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune holds a press conference in Algiers, Algeria on 13 December 2019. [Farouk Batiche - Anadolu Agency]
President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune holds a press conference in Algiers, Algeria on 13 December 2019 [Farouk Batiche - Anadolu Agency]
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his presidential staff have donated a month’s salary to efforts to reduce the effects of the coronavirus crisis on citizens.

According to the Algerian official news agency, salaries will be donated to help the national effort to tackle the health crisis.

The country’s prime ministry also announced that all members of the government have decided to contribute their salaries to the campaign.

Businessmen and prominent personalities across the country had also agreed to contribute to the national effort.

Algeria announced a few days ago that accounts had been opened for those wishing to donate in support of the national campaign to counter the effects of the coronavirus.

