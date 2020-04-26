Turkey: Over 60,000 stranded citizens brought home

More than 60,000 Turkish citizens have been evacuated from foreign countries where they were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, Anadolu reports.

“We have brought over 60,000 citizens to our country so far,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

“We also enabled nearly 20,000 foreigners in Turkey to return to their countries,” he added.

The top diplomat went on to say Ankara has dispatched medical equipment to 57 countries.

Turkey has registered over 107,773 coronavirus cases, with the death toll standing at 2,706.

After being first detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions.

It has killed over 200,000 people and infected above 2.86 million, while more than 810,000 have recovered, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

