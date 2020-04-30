Lebanon’s Jumblatt attacks Syria regime efforts to ‘drive a wedge’ between Druze

Lebanese Druze politician Walid Jumblatt has attacked the Syrian regime accusing it of driving a wedge between the people of Daraa and the Druze of Jabal Al-Arab in Syria’s Al-Suwayda governorate.

“To friends in Jabal Al-Arab, I appeal to you and warn you against the regime of hatred and discord that masterminds the dispute with the people of Daraa, and is supported in this by Israeli intelligence agents,” the Druze leader tweeted.

“Do not get dragged into the game of nations, dismiss rumours, and make peace with Houran no matter what the sacrifices may be. Your destiny and your history of struggle are above everything,” he added.

Jumblatt is a former member of the Lebanese parliament. He heads Lebanon’s Socialist Progressive Party.

