Missing NATO helicopter debris found near Greece

A Greek military source announced on Thursday that the debris of a Canadian helicopter, which was on a NATO mission and went missing on Wednesday evening, were found in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy.

“Debris has been found in Italy’s zone of control and intervention” confirmed the source, explaining that: “Greece sent a naval helicopter to participate in the rescue operation.”

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the loss of a Canadian helicopter on board his country’s warship during NATO training off the Greek coast.

At the time, Trudeau announced on Twitter that search and rescue efforts were underway, and that information would be released as soon as possible.

Greek militarism in the East Aegean Islands disregards major treaty obligations

Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian officials confirmed that they had lost contact with the military helicopter deployed on the Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton off the Greek coast.

The Canadian Armed Forces disclosed in a brief statement that: “There is an evolving situation regarding one of our helicopters deployed on board the HMCS Fredericton, which are currently participating in Operation Reassurance.”

“Contact was lost with the aircraft as it was participating in allied exercises off the coast of Greece,” added the statement.

Greek television had previously reported that the helicopter was lost at sea between Greece and Italy.

The frigate HMCS Fredericton left Halifax on a six-month deployment mission in the Mediterranean and Black Sea in January, and another Cyclone helicopter is still on board.

The Cyclone helicopters, which were first deployed in late 2018, usually carry a crew of four.

Turkey FM: NATO must strengthen political role