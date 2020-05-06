Libya: Two civilians killed in attack by Haftar militias

Forces loyal to Libyan Khalifa Haftar launched an attack on an area south of the capital Tripoli, killing two civilians, an official said Wednesday.

Rockets fired by Haftar militias hit a house in the al-Hadba region, killing a couple and seriously injuring their sons, Amin al-Hashimi, undersecretary of Libya’s Health Ministry, said in a statement.

The Libyan Army has recently made gains against Haftar’s militias, which are supported by France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya’s government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.