Sarraj criticises new European mission to monitor arms embargo imposed on Libya, confirms priority given to Haftar's forces

Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), considers that the European Union’s IRINI naval mission, tasked with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Libya, gives preference to General Khalifa Haftar.

Al-Sarraj announced in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Friday that: “The primary goal of IRINI’s mission is to impose respect for the United Nations’ arms embargo on sending foreign military aid to Libya. The mission is focused on the Mediterranean; however, our enemies receive weapons and ammunition mainly by land and air.”

He continued: “This is briefly why we object to it: our ports will be monitored and our forces will be damaged, while the Haftar sites will be free to receive all kinds of aid.”

A recent report by UN experts, monitoring the arms embargo on Libya, confirmed that there were mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group and Syrian fighters from Damascus to support Haftar forces.

IRINI replaces the Sofia mission launched in 2015, but it is only charged with monitoring the arms embargo. It was announced at the end of March and entered into force on 4 May.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011. Two powers compete for governance, namely the GNA based in Tripoli, and a parallel government in the east of the country, under the control of Haftar.

In April 2019, Haftar launched an attack on the capital of Tripoli that resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of more than 200,000 people.

Al-Sarraj announced three weeks ago that he would no longer negotiate a political solution with Haftar because of the “crimes” he has committed.

He repeated this view to the Italian newspaper, insisting: “We are no longer prepared to negotiate with Haftar. He bears the responsibility of a sinister coup, and he should not be involved again on the negotiating table.”