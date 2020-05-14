Nakba Day: Hamas stresses rejection of projects which undermine Palestinian Cause

Hamas stressed its absolute rejection of all projects aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, or diminishing the rights of Palestinian people, mainly the US’ so-called “deal of the century” and the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank by the occupation.

“Our Palestinian people have the right to resist the occupation by all means, especially the armed resistance, which is a strategic choice to defend our people and restore their rights,” the movement said in a statement today, on the 72nd commemoration of Nakba Day.

The movement also stressed its adherence to the option of national unity, “which Hamas considers a basis in building the united ranks facing the occupation and its plans.”

Hamas noted that it has offered many concessions and been flexible in an effort to end the split.

“In the face of this imminent danger, a revolutionary mobilisation of the Palestinian people is much needed, and it is imperative to accelerate the development of a comprehensive national strategy that arranges the resistance’s path,” added Hamas.

The movement further stated that “the prisoners in the occupation’s prisons will remain a top priority for the movement. We will not spare any effort until we liberate them all from the enemy’s prisons, as this is a pledge that Hamas’ leadership has made.”

Hamas also renewed its total rejection of all forms of normalisation with the occupation, considering it “a stab in the back of the Palestinian people, a violation of their rights and an encouragement to the enemy to commit more crimes and violations against our people and their sanctities.”