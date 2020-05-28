Official: Al-Aqsa Mosque to reopen on Sunday

Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem will reopen for worshippers on Sunday, the Anadolu Agency reported the Jordanian Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, Muhammad Al-Khalayleh, announcing yesterday.

The mosque has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Khalayleh said social distancing and other coronavirus related measures will be observed when the Muslim holy site reopens.

The decision to reopen the mosque was taken in coordination with the Jerusalem Endowment Department which is affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf after health indicators showed that coronavirus infection rates had decreased.

On 15 March, religious officials closed Al-Aqsa and the Dome of the Rock, and a week later also banned worshippers from gathering in open areas in the compound, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.

