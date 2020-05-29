Libya: Aguila Saleh Issa meets militia leaders, excluding Haftar

The president of the House of Representatives in eastern Libya, Aguila Saleh Issa, on Wednesday met with leaders of the militia of General Khalifa Haftar, amid the absence of the latter.

A statement on the House of Representatives’ Facebook page confirmed that Issa met with Abdulrazek Al-Nadori, Saqr Geroushi, Mohammed El-Senussi and Khairi Al-Tamimi in Al-Qubah.

The aforementioned figures are leaders in Haftar’s militia, which has been fighting against the internationally-recognised Libyan government over legitimacy and authority in the oil-rich country.

The House of Representatives added that the leaders informed it of the latest developments in the field and recent military advancements throughout the country.

READ: Libya’s Tripoli government says 30 migrants killed in revenge attack

Haftar’s militia has recently suffered numerous defeats at the hands of the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, in western Libyan cities that border with Tunisia and the Tripoli surrounding areas.

The absence of Haftar from this meeting comes amid a continuous disagreement with Issa, since the House of Representatives in Tobruk declared on 25 May its rejection of Haftar’s announcement of his appointment as Libya’s ruler, and dropping the 2015 political agreement.

It is reported that Issa, who prefers to be called “Supreme Commander of Armed forces”, with reference to eastern Libya militias, plans to appoint Al-Nadori as the successor of Haftar, to lead the militias.

In December 2015, the Libyan parties signed a political agreement that resulted in the formation of a presidential council leading the GNA, and the establishment of a higher state council, but Haftar has sought for years to block and topple it.

READ: Will the lives of people in the Middle East ever really matter to the West?