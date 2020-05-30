UAE is the largest importer from Egypt

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the largest importing country from Egypt in February, with Italy as the second-highest and Turkey as the third highest country, The New Khalij reported on Friday.

Based on official Egyptian data, The New Khalij disclosed that the UAE imports from Egypt during February were worth $253,413,000, compared to $179,712,000 during the same period last year – an increase of $73 million.

Italy, the data showed, was the second-highest importing country from Egypt, with imports worth $180,122,000 compared to $119,054,000 during the same period last year –an increase of $61 million.

Meanwhile, Turkey came as the third-highest importer with $147,055,000 compared to $196,600,000 – a decrease of $49 million.

According to the data, Saudi Arabia was number four with $135,765,000, and the US stood at number five with $118,144,000.

The G5 countries’ imports from Egypt valued $834,599,000, compared to $844,500,000 during the same period last year.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Trade declared that the Egyptian trade balance had decreased by $5.570 billion (35 per cent) during the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year.