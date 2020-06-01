Israel policeman who killed disabled Palestinian released

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday released a policeman who shot a disabled Palestinian man in Jerusalem a day earlier, placing him under house arrest, Israeli media revealed.

On Saturday, Israeli police opened fire at disabled Palestinian Eyad Hallak, 32, near a special needs school in Jerusalem’s Old City, where he used to work.

Israeli officers claimed he was a terrorist because he was wearing gloves, Haaretz reported, noting that an investigation has been opened into the case.

Hallaq’s mother said that he was autistic and did not understand the orders of the Israeli policemen.

Witnesses told Quds Press that he hid inside a garbage container placed in a cul de sac before police called up more reinforcements.

Then, the witnesses said, police fired six bullets at him and prevented ambulances from administering first aid.

The officer’s commander was also released from detention.

Palestinian rights groups called for an investigation into the incident which Palestinian factions described as “cold-blooded murder”.